Re:Mission Entertainment to issue new collection of rarities from Fektion Fekler





Texas electro/industrial act Fektion Fekler has announced the release of a second volume of rarities and early recordings, titled Immersed Heroics Vol. II. This collection features tracks recorded from 1989 to 1992, culled from the cassette tape masters in the band’s archives to see the light of day for the first time; the collection will be released on May 17 via Re:Mission Entertainment in cassette format limited to 100 copies – 50 copies will be in red, while the other 50 will feature different colors; digital versions of the album are also available via Bandcamp. The first volume of Immersed Heroics was released in 2006, spanning the band’s early recordings from 1992-1995.











Fektion Fekler – the project of Bustamante rothers Robert and John – was formed in 1989, releasing the Distressed Tension debut in 1992; since then, the band had enjoyed small successes with albums and compilation releases on the Pendragon and Static Sky imprints, as well as the pair’s own Synthcere Records. The band had ceased activity in 2008 upon the release of the Angels of Analog retrospective collection. Since then, Robert began a new band, Wide Eye’d and Dreaming (W.E.A.D.), while John formed Kitty Kosmonaut; as of now, the brothers have no plans to reform Fektion Fekler.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)