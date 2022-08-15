



Friday, August 12 saw the release of Ravage:Defeat, the latest full-length offering from Swedish dark electro act :Waijdan:. Following up on 2021’s Incinerate, the new album sees Fredrik Widerberg continuing down a prolific path of harshly abrasive electro/industrial and EBM textures, merged with bleak atmospheres reminiscent of witch house; Ravage:Defeat showcases 10 original tracks, including the singles “Rip Them Apart,” “Necromancer,” “Death,” and “Not My God.” Additionally, the album is supplemented by seven remixes provided by Matt Hart, ESA, Dread Risks, SPANKTHENUN, Hardpot, Binary Division, and Grendel, with the album mastered by the latter act’s JD Tucker. With artwork by Vlad McNeally of Kallisti:Design, Ravage:Defeat is available now via Re:Mission Entertainment in digital and CD formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)