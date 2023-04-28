



“Anything is fair game and nothing is forbidden.” So describes the artistic philosophy behind Snowbeasts, as the New England post-industrial duo has today unveiled The Endless via Re:Mission Entertainment. Led by singles like “Let’s Be Animals” and “The Endless Beat,” the album marks the band’s second full-length release of 2023, following the Firelands record released this past February via Ohm Resistance; like much of the band’s material, The Endless sees Robert Galbraith and Elizabeth Virosa crafting otherworldly soundscapes, disaffected vocals, and powerful beat structures suitable to the Lovecraftian aura of the pair’s hometown of Providence, RI.







A video for “Let’s Be Animals” was revealed a week prior to the album’s release; with lyrics conveying the desire to break from the destructive and warlike behaviors of humanity, the video was shot in the Hockomock Swamp – an area south of Boston that is part of The Bridgewater Triangle, from which folk legends and reports of paranormal activity have originated. The video also utilizes images of wolves from the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge shot by photographer extraordinaire Mandi Martini.

The Endless is now available from Re:Mission Entertainment in digital and CD formats.





Snowbeasts

Re:Mission Entertainment

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)