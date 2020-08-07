



Known for their innovative and experimental approaches to ambient noise and industrial music, Mark Spybey (Dead Voices On Air, Download) and David Thrussell (SNOG, Black Lung) joined forces in 2019 to form Grizzly Steppe and construct the soundscape titled Svalbard. Performed in the permafrost of Spitzbergen, the largest and only permanently populated Norwegian island on December 21, 2019, the track was created by the two artists through a series of analog machines and hand-built devices, the sound resonating within the cavernous space of the arctic multi-room facility; housing the largest seed vault in the world, the album is named for the Norwegian archipelago of which Spitzbergen is a part. Recorded, edited, and mastered by Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg, Svalbard was released on August 7 via Re:Mission Entertainment, and is available in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp; the CD edition is limited to 100 copies worldwide, shipped in a collectible mylar bag from the Svalbard Global Seed Vault and including a Grizzly Steppe holographic logo sticker.





Dead Voices On Air

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

SNOG

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)