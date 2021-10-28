Four years since the cult industrial band’s last album release, Mentallo & The Fixer has now signed on with Re:Mission Entertainment to launch the band’s official merch store through Big Cartel. Among the items now featured for sale are autographed box sets of albums from the band’s catalog on Alfa Matrix – Arrange the Molecule (2017), Music From the Eather (2021), and the 2012 Collection of Rare, Unreleased, & Remastered; the 2014 Zothera collection is currently sold out, but the store also includes the 2015 self-titled album from Kitty Kosmonaut, a side project featuring Dwayne Dassing (Mentallo) and John Bustamante (Fektion Fekler). Aditionally, the store features stickers, and T-shirts of the band’s classic red logo, a brand new Judgment design, and a double-sided silk screenprint of the original Where Angels Fear to Tread album art from 1994, as well as the Benestrophe side project.
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)