



In 2011, Mark Spybey (Dead Voices on Air, Download) and Jochen Arbeit (Einstürzende Neubauten, AUTOMAT) began a collaboration that stemmed initially from a never released 7-inch single, eventually culminating in a full album’s worth of material. After a decade, the product of these two sonic deconstructionists’ association is finally seeing the light of day under the title of The Camel Corps and Other Stories. “10 years seems like a lot of time and I guess it is,” Spybey explains, “I guess life and experiences just took over and we didn’t manage to get together,” the two having at first planning to exchange files before joining each other in person in Berlin to complete the project; with Arbeit sending numerous rhythm segments and guitar recordings, Spybey would assemble the tracks with his own instrumentation, using “real” instruments that would then be further manipulated and processed into the sound of the album. “Earlier this year,” Spybey continues, “I listened to the mixes, which I really liked, and sent them to Jochen with a suggestion that we release the album as is. Thankfully, he agreed!” Now available to preview stream, the opening track “Wecome to the Camel Corps” marks the original single from which the rest of the album took shape, the pair joking that its rhythm and melody conjured images of camels in the desert. Mastered by Anatoly “Tokee” Grinberg, The Camel Corps and Other Stories is due for release on December 14 via Re:Mission Entertainment in digital and CD digipak, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





