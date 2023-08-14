



For the past four decades, Razormaid! has become virtually synonymous with the underground dance floor remix, with the service having worked with numerous artists across the whole spectrum of modern music, regardless of genre or stature. Now, Re:Mission Entertainment and eMERGENCY hEARTS have joined forces for the release of a collection of Razormaid! remixes, mastered by Mark Pistel (Consolidated), and released this past Friday, August 11; showcasing some of the rarest remixes in the two independent imprints’ archives, the collection features such notable artists as Front 242, Tanz Waffen, T-4-2 with Peter Godwin, Mark of Kane, Microchip League 2.0, Machine X, and issued for the first time on CD and digital/streaming formats, “(Be My) Powerstation” by St. Che, Tackhead, and Adrian Sherwood, which was first issued as a 12-inch vinyl in 1986. The Razormaid! Remixes collection is now available via Bandcamp digitally and as a two-disc digipak limited to 300 copies.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)