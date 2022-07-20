



To say that Daniel Miller is a hero in the annals of electronic music would be a dramatic understatement; besides being an accomplished producer, having famouusly written and performed as The Normal the dark electro classic “Warm Leatherette,” he is best known as the founder of Mute Records, which has fostered some of the electronic and early industrial scene’s most celebrated acts. Among his many creative endeavors was Duet Emmo, a collaboration with Wire members B.C. Gilbert and Edvard Graham Lewis, releasing a single album in 1983, titled Or So It Seems; blending electronic drones, sound collages, and set to an abstract art pop format, the album was recorded in ’81-’82 with engineer Eric Radcliffe during breaks in the individual members’ busy schedules – Lewis and Gilbert working together as Dome and Miller taking Mute to greater success with the popularity of Depeche Mode and Yazoo on the rise. Nearly four decades later, Mute Records has announced an expanded reissue of the album, which will include additional mixes like the 12-inch B-side version of title track “Heart of Heart (Or So It Seems).” Remastered from the original analog tapes by Pole’s Stefan Betke, the reissue will also feature newly designed artwork by Bart van Damme, drawing from the original album’s imagery created by the Brothers Quay. Due for release on August 19 on Mute Records, the remastered edition Duet Emmo’s Or So It Seems is available for pre-order now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via the Mute webstore and Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)