



Despite the band’s touring plans being derailed by the pandemic, Black Nail Cabaret managed through word-of-mouth to garner significant attention with the 2020 release of Gods Verging on Sanity. Now, Dependent Records has announced a special remastered edition of the band’s 2018 album Pseudopop; the duo of vocalist Emese Arvai-Illes and keyboardist Krisztian Arvai originally released the album on their own Dichronaut Records, presenting Black Nail Cabaret’s provocative brand of sexually explicit artistry to considerable acclaim. Drawing from a diverse range of influences, the band says of the album, “It is a nice hybrid born out of the chaos within both of us and we like to think that our music is avant-garde contemporary pop with dark alternative roots.” Dependent’s reissue features the album’s original 10 tracks reordered and remastered, as well as new track “The Worm” and the previously unreleased “Orchid,” with the digital and CD editions due for release on April 29; Pseudopop will also be available in black and limited edition green/yellow vinyl that will appear later in the year, with pre-orders available now. The original 2018 version of Pseudopop is also available via Bandcamp.





Black Nail Cabaret

Dependent Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)