Remastered edition of 2011 album from Test Dept. co-founder announced on Cold Spring





C.3.3., the project of Test Dept. co-founder Paul Jamrozy, will release a newly remastered edition of the 2011 album Ballad of Reading Gaol-The Cacophonietta. The album, named after and inspired by a poem published by Oscar Wilde during his incarceration on indecency charges chronicling the execution of a fellow inmate, with C.3.3. being Wilde’s cell number and the pseudonym used for the publication, compares the modern sociopolitical climate with the restrictive structures of the Victorian era, using prison as a metaphor for the universal confines created by society. This edition of Ballad of Reading Gaol-The Cacophonietta, remastered by Martin Bowes of The Cage Studios, includes two bonus tracks featuring Test Dept., and is presented in a six-panel digipak, due for release on June 15, 2018 via Cold Spring. Pre-orders for the record are now available via the label’s website and Bandcamp.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)