Release date announced for latest album from Black Tape for a Blue Girl





After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Black Tape for a Blue Girl has announced the release date for To Touch the Milky Way. With pre-orders now available via Bandcamp and the Projekt Records website, the prominent darkwave act’s twelfth album will be released on October 26 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. Vinyl editions are limited to quantities of 300, pressed on 140-gram split color white and brown vinyl with a 12-inch lyric card and 24pt jacket, while Patron supporters will be granted access to this and 10 back catalog releases, along with supporter-only exclusives. Featuring seven tracks, To Touch the Milky Way covers the gamut of Black Tape for a Blue Girl’s distinctively ethereal styles, with founder Sam Rosenthal explaining that he “created sparser textural ambient sections, which flow out of the ethereal vocal sections, rather than trying to make the two styles into separate songs.” Contributing musicians on To Touch the Milky Way include Brian Viglione, Danielle Herrera, Michael Plaster, Nick Shadow, and Chase Dobson, with model Mercy West adorning the album artwork.

Black Tape for a Blue Girl

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Projekt Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)