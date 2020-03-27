



At long last, No Devotion Records has announced the release date for the first single from the new industrial collective NUKES, titled “Death Sky.” Produced by John Bechdel (MINISTRY, False Icons, Ascension of the Watchers), the single will be making its debut on the Dark Indulgence Industrial Mixshow, hosted by DJ Scott Durand, on April 19 – as Dark Indulgence has charted in the Top 5 on Mixcloud’s industrial, dark, and synthpop charts for three years, often reaching the number one spot, Durand’s show presents the perfect opportunity for audiences to finally hear the first taste of this exciting new group. In addition, the “Death Sky” single will include a B-side track, along with remixes of both songs created by Mendoza (as Panoptica) and Jim Marcus (as Die Warzau).







First teased in October 2019, NUKES is curated by No Devotion founder Mario Alberto Cabada, who describes it not as a mere project, but a formal band and a “family” with a multinational lineup of eminent talents – among them are Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Cocksure, MINISTRY, Pigface), EN ESCH (<PIG>, Pigface, ex-KMFDM), Martin Bowes (Attrition), Mikel Andrew Vot (Electrovot), Tony Young (Autoclav1.1), Brian Hodges (The Blue Hour), Roberto Mendoza (Panoptica), Joey Pérez (Flesh Vomit), H.F. Mino (Hetaira Decrépita), Erie Loch (Primitive Race, Blownload, Wiccid), and ASHES – a.k.a. Diego Ibarra (DevilDriver).

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)