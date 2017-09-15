Two new vinyl reissues have been announced for the influential experimental/industrial group Coil.

Originally released in 2002 on Threshold House via World Serpent, The Plastic Spider Thing served as a soundtrack to the feature of the same name by artist/activist group Black Sun Productions, now remixed and rearranged in a form congruent with Coil’s experiments with ritual magic and performance art. Included with the CD is the Autonomous Peep Show DVD of rare clips, backstage footage, and video manipulations as well as a documentary of Black Sun Productions’ history and its strong ties with Coil.

Largely recorded in 1997, Time Machines began as a rough demo tape recorded by Coil’s Drew McDowall, with John Balance and Peter Christopherson taking the sketches to produce a Coil album with the intent of taking the project toward a more conceptually abstract direction. Balance had described the process as “temporal slips” in time space to allow artist and audience to “dissolve time,” with each of the four pieces named after the chemical compound of the hallucinogenic drugs they were composed for.

Both albums are now available for pre-order via Storming the Base. The Plastic Spider Thing will be released on November 20 via Rustblade in 2-LP vinyl and transparent vinyl. Time Machines will be released on October 23 via Dais Records in standard vinyl.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)