



A longtime staple of the Danish underground music scene, ReGen Magazine is proud to present the latest single and music video from Parzival, “Lord of the Sea,” in this special U.S. premiere! Appearing on the band’s latest album, Urheimat Neugeburt, “Lord of the Sea” is Parzival’s first ever song in English and demonstrates the band’s “gnostic rock” style as it blends Wagnerish symphonic and subtle electronic flourishes with martial rhythms and traditional rock instrumentation. The result is a darkly bombastic and atmospheric song that is as vocalist Dimitrij Bablevskij explains, “like a river that carries away fragments, names and frontier into the silent ocean of the universe to the last page of the manual for hope of humanity!”







Released in March of this year via Mighty Music, Urheimat Neugeburt is Parzival’s seventh full-length album (ninth if one includes the two released under the band’s previous moniker of Stiff Miners). It is a reinterpretation of the group’s 2010 album Urheimat, completely recreated with new arrangements and some new songs to present Parzival’s current style, which reintroduces electric guitars and acoustic drums. Often compared to Laibach, albeit with a more epic and medieval sound, the band’s music had up to now been sung in German, Latin, and occasionally Russian. The band has performed at numerous festivals including Wave Gotik Treffen and Entremuralhas, and has shared the stage with the likes of Death In June, Ostara, Saturnus, and more!

Pazival

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Mighty Music

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)