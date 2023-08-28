



Arriving two years since the Minneapolis-based industrial/EBM band’s last album, Zwaremachine has announced a new single; due to drop on September 1, “A Sickness” was written and produced by founder and frontman Mach FoX with D. Corri (Zeven Odd Gods) in late 2022, with the single featuring live members Dbot and Dein Offizier, as well as the additional Thin Ice remix, all following up on the band’s 2021 album Conquest 3000. The single arrives under the shroud of tragedy as Dein Offizier – a.k.a. Bas Mercx – passed away due to longstanding health issues on August 18; still in shock and deeply saddened by the loss, FoX explains that Zwaremachine will continue as per his departed bandmate’s wishes, commenting that “with his strength and memory we will somehow get through this for now and determine the future of the band at a later date.” Thus, all proceeds from “A Sickness” will thus be given to a charity to be determined by Mercx’s family; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.







In the meantime, to help honor the memory of their fallen comrade, Zwaremachine has chosen ReGen Magazine to premiere the new video for “Conquest 3000.” Recorded on October 28, 2022 at Oefenbunker in Landgraaf, The Netherlands, “Conquest 3000” captures the group during the European tour in support of the last album, with the video featuring one of the final performances of the trio before Dein Offizier’s passing. Furthermore, Zwaremachine will be performing a pair of shows in Europe this September; the first of these will see the band opening for electronic/EBM legends Front 242 in Heerlen, NL at the Poppodium Nieuwe Nor on September 8, followed a week later by a show at Cafe The Jack in Eindhoven, NL with Xtort. Plans for a more extensive European tour were stalled due to ein Offizier’s health preventing him from participating.





