



ReGen Magazine is happy to present the latest music video from Los Angeles dark alt. rock and post-industrial act Zeistencroix. Recorded, produced, and mixed at Stygian Sound, ES Audio, and Sunset Sound with Alex Crescioni, “Long Gone” follows up on the band’s 2022 Cruxi-Fiction EP, further showcasing the trio’s genre-bending style wrought with cinematic atmospheres, gothic acoustic melodies, sparkling electronics, and emotive guitar-driven riffs. Similarly, the video was created using A.I. to present a fusion of the organic side of lead vocalist and songwriter Orlando “OD” Draven’s skills as an art director and graphic designer with modern technology, resulting in a fantastical sci-fi spectacle.







Founded by OD, the band is rounded out by drummer Santi Rivillas and bassist Alex Guerrero. The “Long Gone” single was released today, May 24, and is available to stream via Spotify, where all of the band’s past output can also be heard.

Zeistencroix

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)