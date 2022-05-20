



Cory Gorski is perhaps best known for his work in the harsher industrial realms of Volt 9000 and the electronic soundtracks of VHS Nightmares, but with A Perfect Error, the artist now pursues a more darkly melodic approach. Signed to Re:Mission Entertainment, the project now stands poised to make its debut with the full-length album Midnight Wire; mastered by Martin Bowes (Attrition) at The Cage Studios, each of the album’s 10 tracks was written and produced by Gorski, exhibiting his admittedly difficult goal “to write music that can bridge the gap between moody and mainstream… to be current but unconventional.” Preceding the album’s release is the music video for “Love and Other Chemicals,” shot by Robie Nepomuceno and making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . “Love and Other Chemicals” follows the “Straightline” video, released on April 24. Midnight Wire is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp, due to be released in digital, CD, and cassette formats, with the physical editions each limited to 100 copies. The album follows the 2020 release of the Safe EP, available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)