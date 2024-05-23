



2023 saw Berlin-based artist Alexander Leonard Donat delivering a one-two punch under the moniker of Vlimmer with Zerschöpfung and the Mehrschöpfung EP, and beginning this year with the “Mauerkipp” single. With the fourth full-length album on its way, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the new single, titled “Lichtbruch,” offering the second taste of what the darkwave act has in store. “This song is about the relentless energy of a new day dawning,” Donat explains, with the music taking on a darker blend of synthpop and industrial qualities; going on to say that the song represents more of his comfort zone than the preceding “Mauerkipp” single, which he describes as disharmonic and menacing, Donat continues, “I’m treading on new grounds with open results, as the forthcoming album experiments with new sounds, and a certain doubt always swings by.”







“Lichtbruch” will be released commercially on Friday, May 24. The “Mauerkipp” single was released on January 24 with the B-side track being a cover of Phantom Planet’s “California,” translated by Donat into German. The as-yet-untitled fourth Vlimmer album is expected to arrive later this summer, following up on the aforementioned Zerschö​pfung, 2022’s Menschenleere, and Nebenkörper in 2021. Vlimmer has also since 2015 released numerous singles and EPs, many of which have been compiled into limited edition boxed sets.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)