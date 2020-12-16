



This past June, ReGen Magazine premiered the music video for “Maritime Panic,” the opening track off the latest EP from electronic act Vexillary. Now, the act offers the follow-up with the premiere of the video for the SurViolence EP’s closing track, “The Geneticist,” a track that thematically explores the influential connections between science and spirituality. Directed and produced by Vexillary founder Rexa Seirafi, the video for “The Geneticist” showcases the artwork of Luqmn Ashaari, animated and edited by Nikolay Yunkevich to present a hypnotic and dreamlike visual accompaniment that further emphasizes the project’s sci-fi interests.







With themes of discomfort in a sociopolitical culture increasingly plagued by voyeuristic surveillance, the SurViolence EP was released on July 24 via Blaq Records. Available digitally via Bandcamp, the EP marks the follow-up to the 2018 release of The Brutalist.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)