



This past September saw the release of the Crash and Yearn album from New York electronic act Vexillary; drawing inspiration from the myth of Icarus, the album presented listeners with a journey that ends in tragedy, with “Bullet” rapidly becoming a favorite among fans and DJs as Vexillary’s top streaming track on Spotify. Now, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the new music video for the dark techno song, deviating from the cinematic presentations of the album’s previous single, “Le Diable” and “Come As Your Madness.” As a self-proclaimed anime geek, Vexillary founder Reza Seirafi called upon Belgian artist Maxim Vaneynde – a.k.a. eyn13de – to create a frenetic anime video for “Bullet.”







Released on September 2, 2022, Crash and Yearn is available now on Bandcamp. The album follows up on 2021’s Full Frontal Lunacy, and is Vexillary’s second full-length album after a steady stream of EP and single releases.





Vexillary

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)