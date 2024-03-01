



This month will see the release of Escaping History, the latest album from electro/rock collective Trade Secrets, with the new single, “Antarctic” making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . The song features vocals and guitars by James Meays of California synthwave act Missing Words, who wrote the original demo and brought it to the core Trade Secrets trio of Charles LaBarbara (Deckard, Hypefactor), Mike Venezia (Baye, 4th level) and F.J. DeSanto (Hypefactor, The Aggression); “It’s always flattering when someone brings you a song they feel would be a great fit for your band,” DeSanto explains, saying that “A friend of ours once called James a ‘melody machine,’ and it was amazing to experience that first hand while writing lyrics for what he came up with.” Meays had contributed songs to the band before, but with “Antarctic,” Trade Secrets decided to give him the vocal slot, emphasizing the groove and romantic atmosphere, and infused with some ’90s British electronic music influence. The band says, “this song would feel very much at home on albums like New Order’s Republic.”







“Antarctic” follows up on the “Violent Hearts” and “Someone Else’s Dream” singles, all three of which to appear on Escaping History. The album is due for release on March 22 via Distortion Productions, and is now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp. Trade Secrets also features John Glenn Kunkel (The New Division), Peter Riley (Joy Machine, The Dossier), and Damien Polak (Peka); also performing guest synthesizers on the album’s title track is Colin Wood (Missing Words, Coleurs). The band also promises more new music, remixes, and a surprise collaboration to appear on the next installment of the Electronic Saviors compilation series.

Trade Secrets

Distortion Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)