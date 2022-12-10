



Following the unveiling of The Witness’ Rapture debut EP, Jack O’Hara Harris continues to pursue the project’s noisily organic pathways with the release of a new video. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “I Tried I Can’t Get Up” presents a vibrantly lit melancholy and desperation befitting the song‘s austere drones and rhythms; “The idea for the video was to depict a certain frame of mind in total free fall towards a nervous breakdown,” Harris explains, going on to say that various health issues and traumatic experiences over the past year served as a key inspiration. Further referrring to the video as both exorcism and emotional release, he “actually cried a few times” during the shoot to accentuate the rawness of its themes, shot over the course of four hours by Anthony Garcia and edited by Fernando Aguirre.







“I Tried I Can’t Get Up” can be heard on the Rapture EP released on October 11 and available to stream entirely on YouTube. Having previously served as a member of Bloody Knives and CHANT, The Witness sees Jack O’Hara Harris opting for a more straightforward approach to his songwriting and production, performing the music entirely on live guitar and bass with no syntheiszers and the only electronic accompaniment being the drum machines. Rapture was written, recorded, mixed, and mastered in a two-to-three-week span in April, with Harris also creating under his other guise of Street Preacher, as well as being a member of Teal Stripe. He states that The Witness will be releasing a new record, entitled Recording the Bodies For Social Media, early in 2023, with Blixaboy’s Wanz Dover responsible for mastering; additionally, The Witness has recorded a covers album, Songs the Abuse Taught Us, while Harris will also be forming a new project, Black Leather Holy Mother, to feature “my more loud guitar centric proclivities.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)