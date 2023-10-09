



This past April saw the release of Preteretrospective, the debut full-length album from the duo Ian Pickering and Felipe Goes, collectively known as The Noise Who Runs. Now, the band is following up with the video for “One Scratch Each,” the first single from the forthcoming Come and Join the Beautiful Army EP; making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “One Scratch Each” addresses the negative impact of marketing in modern society. “I would question the obsession of brands, marketing, and advertising, primarily on pushing such a vain, shallow concept of the individual,” Pickering explains, “The more salient point would be how we all come together as individuals and make a difference, a change for the better for the majority.” Relating the concept further to the EP as a whole, “The beautiful army would be the people who reject the pathetic culture wars of populists, who proceed with compassion and empathy rather than instantly resort to knee-jerk outrage and sincerely believe that the some kind of optimistic future can still be salvaged from the slow-motion chaos of the inevitable car crash, in which we are currently forced to be passengers.” Furthermore, he states that the title of “One Scratch Each” stems from a leftover line from “Takes a Long Cold Look and Then the Kitchen Sink,” a track featured on the aforementioned Preteretrospective album.







Mixed and mastered by Colin Cameron Allrich (Slighter) at The Cell Studio, the Come and Join the Beautiful Army EP will be released on November 22, with the “One Scratch Each” single to be available via Bandcamp and Spotify on October 10; Preteretrospective was released on April 21. Pickering is best known for his work in Sneaker Pimps and Front Line Assembly, forming The Noise Who Runs with French-Brazilian guitarist Felipe Goes in 2019.





The Noise Who Runs

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)