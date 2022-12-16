



Vladimir Valette and Benedetto Socci – collectively known as The Mystic Underground – have been rising stars in synthpop, mining from the scene’s fertile history and infusing some decidedly modern flourishes to take their sound into exciting directions. Now, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the music video for “Digital,” the Brooklyn duo’s latest single, now available via Re:Mission Entertainment. Filmed by William Murray and featuring Cherry Fu and Stefan Bandic, the video follows the song’s themes of “feeling lovestruck and lovelorn and how that translates into the lengths we go to in order to fill the void.” No strangers to a good dance beat, “Digital” also sees Valette and Socci pursuing a decidedly groovier sound that channels elements of Detroit house music and ’90s Britpop, with Valette citing the likes of Lisa Standfield, Cathy Dennis, New Order, and The Pet Shop Boys as key influences; “I don’t think we’d ever gone down this road previously,” he states, “but it’s always been our aim to try to keep people guessing, and more importantly, to keep ourselves of the mind of pushing things forward.”











“Digital” is now available via Bandcamp and all streaming platforms, the single acting as the first taste of an as-yet-untitled new full-length record to arrive in 2023, following up on 2020’s Wrapped in Riddles. Since that album, The Mystic Underground also released the standalone “Peter” single this past June, and the Kim Lunner remix of “A Certain Chemistry” last December.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)