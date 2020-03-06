



Chicago alt. rock and industrial collective The Joy Thieves now present the music video for the band’s new song “A Blue Girl,” making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . As with the group’s previous videos, “A Blue Girl” was directed by Joel Lopez, with cinematography provided by Erik Gustafson of Erik Gustafson Cinematography (and of several electro/industrial bands, including Adoration Destroyed), with performances by Tsarina Hellfire, Scabies the Clown, and Lana Guerra; the band lineup for this video features Matthew Clark taking lead vocals and guitar, guitarist Jeff Harris, bassist and backing vocalist Matt Noveskey, and drummers Dan Milligan, Ryan Henderson, and CHANT’s Bradley Bills. Also appearing as the engineer behind the console is Phil “Phildo” Owen (of Skatenigs and Revolting Cocks).







The band’s third release overall after the 2019 debut This Will Kill That EP and the subsequent Cities In Dust EP, A Blue Girl is due for release via Armalyte Industries on March 13. The album is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp in digital and CD digipak formats. Among the other notable musicians that are counted among The Joy Thieves’ ranks on A Blue Girl are Julian Beeston (Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate), Howie Beno (Prude, 13 Mg.), Chris Connelly (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks), Ania Tranowska (I Ya Toyah), Andy Gerold (Marilyn Manson, 16volt), Marcus Eliopulos (Stabbing Westward), John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), Mike Reidy (W.O.R.M., Now I’m Nothing), Louis Svitek (Project .44, MINISTRY), David Suycott (Stabbing Westward, Machines of Loving Grace), Brandt Gassman (Hypefactor), and many more.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)