



Coitus Interruptus Productions has announced the release of The Work of Sinners – The Work of Saints, a compilation paying tribute to the music of legendary post-punk and goth/rock acts Tones on Tail and Love & Rockets. Among the album’s 22 tracks will be a rendition of “Christian Says” by Seattle darkwave band The Blue Hour, whose music video is making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . With the duo of Marselle and Brian Hodges joined by Michael Louis (Shadow Assembly/Chronic Twilight), the video presents a psychedelic dreamscape that engulfs the listener in the song’s strident rhythms and sneering vocals.







The Work of Sinners – The Work of Saints is due for release on Friday, April 29 via Coitus Interruptus Productions. Along with The Blue Hour, the compilation will feature The AXIOM Divide, Ashes Fallen, Caroline Blind, Unwoman, Bellhead, Mr. Russia, Batavia, The Funeral March, Stoneburner, and more. Mastered by Jasyn Bangert (God Module, HexHeart), and featuring artwork by Greg Rolfes of Eleven12 Design & Photography, the collection will be released as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.







Tones on Tail began initially as a side project for Bauhaus guitarist Daniel Ash in early 1982 with friend and roadie Glenn Campling. After the dissolution of Bauhaus in 1983, drummer Kevin Haskins joined the group, which released two EPs and the Pop album; “Christian Says” was the band’s final single release before disbanding in 1984, with Ash and Haskins immediately forming Love & Rockets with Bauhaus bassist David J. Tones on Tail would release the Everything! compilation in 1998, while Love & Rockets would achieve its own success as an underground alternative act, releasing seven studio albums before breaking up in 1999, and briefly reuniting from 2007-2009. All three members would embark on their own solo careers, as well as sporadically touring and recording as Bauhaus with original vocalist Peter Murphy.

The Blue Hour

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Coitus Interruptus Productions

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)