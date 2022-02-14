



ReGen Magazine is thrilled to premiere the music video for “What I Say,” the new single from Seattle darkwave act The Blue Hour, taken from the band’s 2021 Lore album. Here, the song is presented in its MaGenTa remix form created by Chicago rock and post-industrial collective The Joy Thieves, the song’s darkly atmospheric and sultry melodies compounded by powerful rhythms and shimmering guitars provided by the eminent Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, Ashley Bad, Peter Murphy, The Mission); in the words of The Joy Thieves’ Dan Milligan, the remix holds true to the original song’s power and playfulness, while “expanding the sonic palette in a way that makes it kick ass on a dance floor,”







As stated, the original version of “What I Say” appears on The Blue Hour’s Lore, released on July 9, 2021 via Dark Vinyl and available now in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp. Written and produced by Marselle and Brian Hodges, the album features guest performances on various tracks by John Fryer, Wade Alin, Maria Grigoryeva, Zoltan Renaldi, Pieter Nooten, and Mark Gemini Thwaite. The Blue Hour’s latest release was the “Creature Creature” single released on January 19, 2022, originally released on Halloween on Darkness Calling’s You Are Still Not Alone tribute compilation for The Trevor Project.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)