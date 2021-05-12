



Four years after first appearing with the Shatter EP, Belgian/Mexican EBM/electro-punk act Super Dragon Punch!! at last unveils the highly anticipated full-length album, Feral, with the “Sutura” single and music video making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Shot by Takoda Shane and starring Estrella Favela, the song offers a taste of Feral‘s vitriolic energy, with front man Jérémie Venganza drawing inspiration from the retro soundtracks of ’80s video games and the proto-techno stylings of early EBM and industrial dance; with themes of self-reflection and emotional fragility, Venganza alternates between English and French amid melodic and atmospheric passages, offering proof of the project’s versatility and willingness to experiment beyond the confines of a single genre.







Mastered by Racso Agroyam (Hocico, Dulce Liquido) at Liquido Labs, Feral is due for release via ScentAir Records on May 15; Agroyam also mixed the album, with the exception of “Frame,” which was mixed by Rotersand’s Krischan Wesenberg at Studio-600.

Super Dragon Punch!! has earned a sizeable reputation for energetic live performances, having performaned in Mexico, Japan, and Russia, winning the Dark Demons Night concert contest in 2016, and performing at the Belgian BIMFest. October 2017 saw the release of the Shatter EP, which featured four original tracks, and remixes by heavy-hitters like Assemblage 23, Iszoloscope, Terrolokaust, and WO✝✝W.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)