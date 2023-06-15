



Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the latest music video from Australian electro-pop and synthwave act Suburban Spell, titled “Natural Science.” The second single from the Falling Down EP, the song serves as a statement on the denial of facts and science that had gained momentum in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with band founder Peter Endall calling it baffling “How documented facts from the world’s leading institutions were flatly rejected, based on a belief system that didn’t align with a particular viewpoint, coupled with selective research to echo whatever that belief system was.” The song comments on the inherent difficulties of offering an alternative view when such mindsets become the majority; ” I don’t want to sound all knowing and it’s good to challenge the accepted science,” Endall continues, “however, I believe there are immutable laws of science that are irrefutable.” The video for “Natural Science” was directed and produced by Paul Puccio and Cassie Dart for Dingo Cross Films in Melbourne.







Due for release on June 23, the Falling Down EP is now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp. It follows the Split Levels – Remixes EP, released this past February and featuring remixes of songs from 2022’s Split Levels created by William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate), Tragic Impulse, Robots in Love, Ontic, and Kurs.

Suburban Spell

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)