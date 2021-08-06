



Blunt honesty can often be perceived as confrontational or insensitive, but what is industrial music if it doesn’t force us to address those uncomfortable aspects of life, society, and our very selves? As such, Baltimore artist Steven Archer of post-industrial and experimental act Stoneburner explores the issues of mental illness and the range of human emotions – the full “Spectrum” from joy to darkness – on his latest single; making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “Spectrum” puts front and center the topics of mental illness, the courage it takes to admit to one’s struggles, while also examining how mental illness should not be glamorized or seen as an asset. The artist comments, “Thinking that way is the equivalent of saying, ‘Having only one hand makes you a better mountain climber,'” while also stating that 73% of musicians suffer from some form of mental illness, wiping the shroud off of notions of “sex, drugs, and rock & roll,” which may not be as fun as they seem.







Stating that “I have never interacted with people well,” Steven Archer goes on to explain that “Spectrum” draws from his personal experiences as one with an Autistic spectrum condition (clarifying that he dislikes the term “disorder”); “You wouldn’t know it talking to me at first,” he comments, “but eventually, I will put you off by not responding in a way that is the social norm.” He continues, “The more we come to understand this condition, the more we see how many creative and innovative people are on the spectrum. And all of them have fought through the stigma that goes along with being different and trying to function in a world that you just don’t fit in.” He concludes, “There are many of us. You are not alone!”

Produced and mixed by John Fryer and featuring a guest vocal performance from Archer’s partner and Ego Likeness band mate Donna Lynch, “Spectrum” is supplemented on the EP by three remixes from Assemblage 23, The Rain Within, and LOE; the EP also features the original tracks “Open Letter” and “Bahr Bela Ma.” “Spectrum” follows the April release of “Sellout,” marking the latest single from the forthcoming Apex Predator album, due to appear on September 10 via COP International. The Spectrum EP is now available on Bandcamp, with today marking Bandcamp Friday, during which the platform waives its revenue share to assist and support the numerous bands and artists whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.

In addition to the premiere, ReGen Magazine also has the pleasure to be a co-sponsor of Stoneburner’s The King of Wolves Tour, beginning on Thursday, September 9 at Asylum XIII in Wilmington, DE; with dates continuing to be added, the tour is expected to continue on through 2022, with a full listing available on the COP International website.





