



It has proven to be a momentous year for Stoneburner, the noisy and experimental industrial project of Baltimore artist Steven Archer, and now as 2021 winds to a close, he unveils his latest music video. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “Planet Amputation” presents a lurid tour-de-force that combines the trademark audiovisual mayhem audiences have come to expect, created by from Stoneburner with the help of Ed Cripps (Batavia). With lyrics referencing the fall of ancient civilizations and the failure of modern technologies, the artist describes the track as “a chaotic meditation on the potential outcome of meeting an extraterrestrial intelligence,” stating that “it’s probably a good idea to not draw attention to our planet lest we end up as biomass for a much smarter and nastier civilization.” In addition, the video features a quote from the late Professor Stephen Hawking, comparing humanity encountering an advanced alien civilization, nomadic and likely seeking to conquer and colonize other worlds, to the Native American tribes encountering Christopher Columbus, with Steven Archer echoing “That didn’t turn out so well.”







“Planet Amputation” is the latest single from Apex Predator, which marked Stoneburner’s full-length debut on the eminent underground imprint COP International, released on September 3; produced and mixed by John Fryer, the album is available in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp. Most recently, the band – fronted by Steven Archer and featuring Hemlock Wargrave (Sister Sarin) and Nathaniel Rose – completed the 2021 dates for The King of Wolves Tour, which saw Stoneburner sharing the stage with The Crystal Method at Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia, and opening for Nitzer Ebb in Baltimore on the EBM legends’ Come Alive! tour.





