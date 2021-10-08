



Since the release of her Out of Order EP earlier this year, anticipation has been high for what Ania Tarnowska will deliver next under her I Ya Toyah moniker. ReGen Magazine is thrilled to provide the answer with this exclusive premiere of her latest offering, the Stabbing Westward remix of “Pray,” one week before its release; having first encountered the industrial/rock band’s music while living in her native Poland and hearing the song “Save Yourself,” I Ya Toyah states, “Having one of my songs reimagined by them feels unreal!” With the remix, Stabbing Westward keyboardist Walter Flakus – a.k.a. StabWalt – infuses the uplifting goth/industrial track with his signature energy, transforming the track into a powerful club-ready banger.







Featuring a photograph of I Ya Toyah by Krzysztof Babiracki, the cover artwork for the single was created by Greg Rolfes (Eleven12 Design & Photography, COP International). The Stabbing Westward remix of I Ya Toyah’s “Pray” will be released on Friday, October 15, with pre-saves available on Spotify, and pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The song first appeared on the Out of Order EP released in March, co-produced, mixed and mastered by Nick Palazzo at Evolution Recording; the EP is available now via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and limited edition vinyl. I Ya Toyah is currently working on new material, with plans to perform live again in 2022. She is also a regular member of Chicago collective The Joy Thieves.

Stabbing Westward most recently performed as a headliner at this year’s ColdWaves, also contributing a 2021 remix of the 1996 hit “Shame” to the event sampler compilation. Releasing the Dead and Gone and Hallowed Hymns EPs in 2020, the band has recently signed to COP International, with expectations for a new release to appear in 2022.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)