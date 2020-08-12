



Despite the turmoil that 2020 has wrought on the world, it has been a momentous year for electro/industrial act SPANKTHENUN with not only the release of the Initial Decay Control album, but also the Glitch Burn Sin single, and the cover of KMFDM’s “Virus.” Now, founder Eric Hanes embarks on a new series of releases, with the first of a planned multi-volume set due for release on September 11; mixed by Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ, Am Tierpark, Die Klute), The Bunker Tapes Vol. 1 will showcase five new tracks and a bevy of remixes created by the likes of John Mirland, Negant, Blue Ant, Assemblage 23, Melodywhore, Upon Eventual Collapse, and more. Each volume in the series will presents variations of the original five tracks, with a fourth version – a DJ mix by Scott Durand of Dark Indulgence – to be available with pre-orders only, which can be found via Bandcamp in CD and digital formats.

As a special teaser of what The Bunker Tapes has in store, ReGen Magazine is pleased to premiere the new music video for the opening track, “Dominate.” Written in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, SPANKTHENUN refers to the track as an homage to old-school Belgian and German EBM, “kicking and fighting its way in the modern day misery.” Indeed, the very theme of the entire series touches on a dark world in a state of transition – the resistance against totalitarianism and the end of democracy – with The Bunker Tapes acting as “an archeological discovery of a future distant people trying to piece together the history of the past and understand what went wrong.”







Furthermore, SPANKTHENUN will be premiering a new track each Sunday on Dark Idulgence, with a B-side to follow the next MOnday on Communion After Dark, all leading up to the September 11 release date. As a sign of gratitude to Larsen for his collaboration, SPANKTHENUN will be donating all proceeds from the pre-order sales to Larsen and his husband Kurt Grünewald.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)