



For a third time, ReGen Magazine has been tapped to premiere a new music video from electronic act Vexillary, with this round taking a somewhat different turn. Following the SurViolence EP released last July was the video for the closing track, “The Geneticist,” with the song given the remix treatment on a new dedicated EP; from that EP comes a remix by fellow electro/industrial upstart SPANKTHENUN, with the video for the track making its premiere here on ReGen . Produced by Vexillary founder Reza Seirafi with visuals and editing by Svitlana Zhytnia, video is described by the musician as highlighting “the influence of science on the human condition through its dominance on culture, medicine, sexuality, and beyond,” taking the original tracks juxtapositions of science and spirituality even further; he goes on to say that the lyric of “Let the geneticist rule” represents mankind submitting totally to the code of science.







Released on April 2 via Blaq Records, The Geneticist EP also features remixes by Signal Deluxe and Andy Martin; currently available to purchase on Bandcamp, Vexillary describes each remixer as “geneticists manipulating genetic code to reach their desired outcome.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)