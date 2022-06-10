



SPANKTHENUN has steadily risen over the last several years to become one of the more exciting acts in the new breed of industrial and dark electro music, and so, ReGen Magazine is pleased to present the band’s latest offering. As the third single off of The Bunker Tapes Vol. II, “I Self Me” is almost a prophetic title to indicate SPANKTHENUN’s very individualistic and D.I.Y. approach; with the video shot and directed by the band, “I Self Me” presents a commentary on a “self-absorbed society” in which the virtual lives people lead behind a digital screen are prioritized, leaving them desperate for validation even as they accomplish little to nothing in the real physical realm.







Mixed and mastered by Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ, Die Klute), the “I Self Me” single will be released on June 17; it marks SPANKTHENUN’s fifteenth overall release, with remixes by Psychosomatik, define.human, and an alternate version created by the band itself. Furthermore, SPANKTHENUN has announced a live show on July 9 at Reno’s in the band’s hometown of Dallas, TX, while mixing of the third volume of The Bunker Tapes has already concluded, due to be released later in the year. The Bunker Tapes Vol. II was released on October 27, 2021 and is available via Bandcamp; “I Self Me” follows the “Industrial Beats” and “Off Beatings” singles, with the album subsequently followed by the standalone “Dominate II” single this past April.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)