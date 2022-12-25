



Dark electro/industrial act SPANKTHENUN is celebrating the holiday spirit in grand fashion with today, Christmas Day, marking the arrival of the band’s latest music video. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , “Sea of Sin” sees the band placing its own indelible stamp on electronic legends Depeche Mode, infusing the moody B-side from the Violator era with an updated dance beat and monotonic vocoder effects atop percolating synths that pay homage to the original.







Released as a surprise in the midst of an already full slate of singles, the maxi-single also includes the song in an instrumental mix, as well as one featuring White Noise TV, with Oliver Staat’s more darkly melodic vocals sure to please devotees of the original “Sea of Sin.” As well, a pair of remixes by White Noise TV and Tonschleifer add to the proceedings, with the entire release mixed and mastered by Tonschleifer. SPANKTHENUN states that the single “will surprise fans with its stand out sound and production both from what they have come to expect from SPANKTHENUN in tone and style.” Appropriately, the corresponding video presentation – featuring a different vignette for each track – is wrought with evocative cyber-S&M imagery befitting Depeche Mode’s lyrics. “Sea of Sin” marks the 22nd release from SPANKTHENUN in the last three years, and is available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)