



Following the 2019 releases of the INSOMNIÆ album and the Injected EP, as well as several singles, Austin electro/industrial act SINE has signed with eMERGENCY hEARTS for the sophomore outing. Showcasing SINE founder and drummer Rona Rougeheart’s blend of abrasive rhythms and infectious songwriting, Desire, Denial, and Paramania features 11 tracks recorded from 2016-2020, including some selections from the aforementioned albums; among these tracks will be the “Desolate District” single released in June of 2020 and featuring a collaboration with the legendary Chris Connelly, as well as a remix of the song created by Meat Beat Manifesto maestro Jack Dangers – the remix acts as the record’s first single and is making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Besides Connelly and Dangers, other noteworthy collaborations on Desire, Denial, and Paramania include the likes of producer Sean Beavan, DÐ, NITE, and Curse Mackey. The album is due for release on October 7 in digital and CD formats.







In addition, stating that the future looks bright, Rougeheart explains that it was eMERGENCY hEARTS founder Scott Crow who suggested releasing the forthcoming album, MANTIS, as a trilogy of EPs, an idea that intrigued and added to her enthusiasm in joining the label’s roster. Furthermore, Crow comments that he and the label are “honored and fucking excited” to have SINE on board; also based in Austin, he goes on to say, “great stuff coming out of Texas, y’all!” More news on MANTIS 1, 2 and 3, to come.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)