



Now making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine is the latest music video from San Antonio synth/rock act Shadow Fashion, titled “Children of the Night.” “Throughout the years I have built many long lasting and close relationships within the goth scene,” states front man and founder Pat Fears, referring to the numerous DJs, promoters, and musicians as the essence of the community and pointing out that against the song’s themes of loneliness and isolation, “we are never truly alone when we are surrounded by our friends, family, and loved ones.” Directed by Erik Gustafson of Erik Gustafson Cinematography (and of several electro/industrial bands, including Adoration Destroyed), the video for “Children of the Night” was shot at the Numbers Night Club in Hoston, and CoVen in San Antonio; “I wanted to shoot a video particularly showcasing the dark underground scene and the people involved in it,” Fears explains, stating that the concept came to fruition after attending The Nightshade Ball in Hoston and speaking with Mikael Kage – “King of the Houston Vampire Court” – to use footage from the prominent vampire ball. As such, numerous members of the club’s Das Machine crew and the vampire court of Houstin and Ausin, as well as several performers and club patrons are featured, making the video not only a showcase for Shadow Fashion’s latest single, but one for the goth and darkwave scene in Texas. Fears concludes, “he unity and love in the dark underground scene is perfectly portrayed here in our second official music video.” The band’s previous video single, “Forever” was released in December 2018; Shadow Fashion released a self-titled EP in 2015, with more new music to come this year. Mixed and mastered by Ritchard Napierkowski, the “Children of the Night” single was released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, and can be purchased via Bandcamp.









Shadow Fashion

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Erik Gustafson Cinematography

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)