



ReGen Magazine is pleased to present the newest music video from electro/synthwave act Saigon Blue Rain for the track “We Ask For Pain.” Directed by Anaïs Novembre, the video presents vocalist Ophelia Lecomte dressed in a BDSM harness singing about the complacency and indulgence in futile pleasures, aware of the danger, hoping for a better future, but unwilling to take action; the story is further represented as two young girls, played by actresses Em and Keru, engage in casual recklessness and flirtatious activity, all the while a feeling of unease pervading as “violence became ordinary and insignificant in front of shallowness.”







“We Ask For Pain” is taken from Saigon Blue Rain’s third album, Pink Obsession, which was released on April 25, 2019 via Dichronaut Records. Throughout the album, Lecomte depicts a character “yearning for the manic phase she/he knows only too well in which everything is brighter,” this state associated with the color pink; with all the music written by Lecomte with band mate Franck Pelliccioli, Pink Obsession was mastered by Studio Zoé H. and mixed by Daniel Armand. Originally named Stupid Bitch Reject, the band debuted in 2013 with a self-titled EP, changing the name to Saigon Blue Rain and releasing two albums between 2014 and 2016, followed numerous shows throughout Europe, including performances at Wave Gotik Treffen and NCN Festival.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)