



ReGen Magazine is happy to present the video for “Opus Three,” the latest single from independent electronic artist Rodney Cromwell. Showcasing the artist’s blend of European coldwave and classic synthpop, the appropriately titled song’s distinct and haunting ambience was created through the use of a Moog Opus 3 synth underscored by the inimitable tones of a picket stylophone from the ’60s, making the song a love letter to a lost synthesizer. Inspired by Anna Kavan’s Ice novel, the lyrical refrain of “Don’t let it be catastrophe” presents the disconnection experience by lovers in search of optimism in the face of impending apocalypse, the themes touching on the isolation of distance and lost time and the need for positive energy.











Released on February 3, the maxi-single for “Opus Three” features the B-side instrumental track “Perception Management,” as well as remixes by Rich Bennett, Circuit 3, and Field Glass. The song marks the second single from the forthcoming Memory Box album, due for release on March 18 via Happy Robots Records in digital and vinyl formats; mixed and co-produced by Richard Bennett and mastered by Pete Maher, the album is available for pre-order via Bandcamp.





Rodney Cromwell

Happy Robots Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)