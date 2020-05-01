



With HEART(less): REVisions & Additions, industrial/rock collective REVillusion provided more than a simple remix album, but rather a thematic companion and expansion to the band’s HEART(less) sophomore record, with a visual tie-in to the preceding New Extinction debut. From that album comes the song “Tick Tock,” which features REVillusion’s second collaboration with Scum of the Earth founder and former Rob Zombie guitarist Riggs, with the song’s new lyric video making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . As the video is presented in a horror movie fashion by director Thomas Crane of Kill Devil Films, “Tick Tock” conveys darkly motivational themes of seizing the day and achieving one’s goals before time runs out. “When Riggs heard our ideas and lyrics for the song,” REVillusion comments, “he loved it and got right to work. He gave us that signature ‘Riggs’ vocal sound, and even threw in some lead guitar. We couldn’t have been happier with how the song turned out.”







Besides “Tick Tock,” Riggs had previously worked with REVillusion on the New Extinction debut, appearing on the track “Dernier Cri Zombie.” He has reportedly worked out a deal with REVillusion to release his own renditions of the two songs on the upcoming Scum of the Earth album. HEART(less): REVisions & Additions was released on February 14, exactly one year to the date after the original release of HEART(less). On the four new tracks, along with returning alumni like Riggs and Waylon Reavis (A Killer’s Confession, ex-Mushroomhead), the album features a cover of KMFDM’s “More & Faster” featuring EN ESCH and Murder Weapons’ Dawn Wood, as well as new track “Anti-Viral” with Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers). The other six tracks contain remixes by <PIG>, EN ESCH, and Chris Hall (Stabbing Westward), all of whom were featured guests on HEART(less), as well as Sebastian Komor and Angelspit.

