



“Release / Relent / Repeat / Repent.” So chants the Mighty Swine through “The Dark Room,” the latest single from PIG’s forthcoming album, The Merciless Light. Making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the music video directed by Ibex presents a mangled visual cornucopia of porkly delights, as Raymond Watts croons and bellows in his signature throaty baritone “a massive knockout punch with mercifully no paunch.” Adding his own licentious licks on the guitar is the one and only Steve White, with additional programming by the latest addition to the sty, Jim Davies, best known for his past work with Pitchshifter, The Prodigy, and Victory Pill.







“The Dark Room” is the second full track to be revealed from The Merciless Light, with “No Yes More Less” being the first and available to preview stream on Bandcamp, where the album is now available for pre-order in digital and CD formats. Additionally, a series of four teaser videos have been released containing snippets of “Glitz Krieg,” “Limbo,” “Veni Vidi Vici,” and “No Yes More Less,” all created by PIG collaborator Mark Alan Griffiths. The Merciless Light follows up on 2020’s Pain Is God, due for release on September 23 via Metropolis Records. Lending their talents to assist in Raymond Watts’ porcine production are the aforementioned Steve White and Jim Davies, as well as longtime partners in grime En Esch, Michelle Martinez, Mike Watts, and Enrico Tomasso, as well as “The PIG Choir” – an amalgam of vocal contributions from Davies, Abbie Aisleen, Jimmy Livingstone, Mona Mur, and Cubanate’s Marc Heal.





