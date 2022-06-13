



Omar Doom continues to expand on his musical vision with the impending release of his second EP under the moniker of Straight Razor, the simply titled Vol. 2. From that EP is the opening track “Enemy,” making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine as an early glimpse of what the EP has in store; monotone, mechanical, and menacing, the song is as powerful as its title suggests – a thrusting and confrontational instrumental of throbbing bass and beats wrought with steely and cinematic synth textures, exemplary of Doom’s melding of his love for horror movie soundtracks, metal, and European club and industrial scenes. In the artist’s own words, “‘Enemy’ is here to keep churches in business.”







Vol. 2 is due for release on June 17 via Negative Gain Productions, following up on the Vol. 1 EP released by the label in July of last year. Most recently, Doom contributed a Straight Razor remix to techno artist Corvad’s Unreal Remixes for the track “Vantablack,” released on May 20; on the same day, he embarked on a week-long series of tour dates with Damascus Knives, performing in Philadelphia, Nashville, Newark, Portland, Oakland, and Detroit.

As an actor, audiences may be most familiar with Doom’s work with renowned director Quentin Tarantino, appearing in Death Proof (2007), Inglorious Basterds (2009), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), as well as in Director Matthew Charles Santoro’s 2018 sci-fi thriller Higher Power. He also wrote and performed the song “Lady Midday” for the soundtrack to Spree, a horror/comedy released in 2020 and starring Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame.

Omar Doom/Straight Razor

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)