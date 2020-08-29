



With the band’s members having a collective history in such groups as Christian Death, Shadow Project, Cricketbows, The Jackalopes, and more, the electropunk and death rock group New Way Vendetta offers up a sonic antidote to the dystopian reality of 2020. With the new two-track Cough/Cool / 1984 (On the Floor) single making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine , the band presents a dose of vitriolic escapism, stating that “We want NWV to be the soundtrack to a pro-mask, anti-fascist, equality-based revolution.” The A-side track, “Cough/Cool” offers up the band’s energetic yet faithful rendition of the prophetic Misfits song, while the B-side “1984 (On the Floor)” showcases New Way Vendetta at its songwriting best as the track laments social distancing and the loss of personal contact due to the current pandemic; front man W. Vendetta states, “As I rolled through the streets of my own city of Dayton, Ohio in the morning after a riot that took out the windows of my business, I realized that this is that dystopian future that my 1980s, late night TV childhood had prepared me for. With New Way Vendetta, I can view the world through a 1984/alternate-universe filter that allows me to escape the reality of what’s happening outside while still living right in the middle of it.”







Recorded in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantines, with Floodgate Missions’ Mike Doomsday mixing/mastering, the 7-inch digital single releases on Bandcamp on September 4 via Mosquito Hawk Exquisite Recordings, with a wider release following on September 11. The “Cough/Cool” cover and “1984 (On the Floor)” will also appear on New Way Vendetta’s upcoming full-length album, tentatively titled Rites of the Black Mask, with future singles and remixes from the likes of Floodgate Mission, Hexadiode, and Mensa Deathsquad.

The original version of “Cough/Cool” marked the Misfits’ debut single in August 1977 several months after the band’s formation. Although the song has been re-recorded and re-released in various versions since then, the original is renowned for featuring songwriter Glenn Danzig using distorted keyboards in place of guitars as the band did not have a regular guitar player at the time; this resulted in one of the earliest examples of electropunk.

Each band member in New Way Vendetta has adopted a pseudonym corresponding to the last four letters of the alphabet, and although their true identities are not inherently secret, ReGen will not be revealing them at this time.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)