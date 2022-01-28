



Making its premiere today on ReGen Magazine is the visualizer from Hitchcock Guillotine, “This Burning Presence,” the new single from the band’s forthcoming Killing Tomorrow EP. As the solo project of Long After Midnight’s Mike Nolen, the song showcases the artist’s pursuit of darker and “scarier” ideas; with lyrics co-written with Lou Blacksail of Lyres of Ur, Nolen explains the song revolves around “general themes of fire and dark apocalyptic stuff (weird topics for the genre, right?).” Additionally, the song features fellow musical hellraisers STR Helvete, of Helvete Inc. and Doors in the Labyrinth’s Josh Loughrey on backup vocals, with the visualizer and single artwork created with the participation of Hide Tepes of Carrion; of the collaboration, Helvete says to Nolen, “I still hate you for making a song this good,” while Nolen comments that Helvete and Loughrey “went way beyond what I expected from anyone,” resulting in 14 vocal layers “at all different pitches and timbres.”







“This Burning Presence” was released today via Bandcamp, January 28 with remixes of the song created by Hide Tepes and Long After Midnight vocalist Ross Morgan. Due for release on March 25, the Killing Tomorrow EP follows a series of livestreamed modular synthesis performances, as well as the debut split EP with Thought Crimes; all of these previous releases are available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp.

