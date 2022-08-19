



It has been several months since we last heard from John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise, but at last, the legendary artist/producer is gracing us with a new release from his collaborative project in the form of “Fair Winds.” Along with the ethereal sounds of guitarist Colin McGuinness, the song showcases the emotive and bluesy vocals of Ruby Friedman, who was a “perfect choice” for “Fair Winds” given her deep roots in the genre of soundtracks; the song had originally been written by Fryer, Friedman, and McGuinness to be a theme for a television program centering on the history of the Isle of Man, only to never be released due to the Covid pandemic. Indeed, Fryer’s intricate production of wispy layers of ambient percussion and subtle electronics upon which McGuinness’ crystalline guitars are given added visual dimension by the music video, making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Produced by Digitalnoise, the “Fair Winds” video was created GB Young through A.I. animation, resulting in a dizzyingly hypnotic journey that mirrors the song’s expansive atmosphere.







Additionally, the EP features the B-side track “Dollhouse on Fire,” which was written by Fryer and Friedman, as well as instrumental mixes of both tracks. Available now via COP International, Fair Winds follows the January re-release of These Mortal Covers. Previously, Fryer and McGuinness had under the name of Gentlemen Alchemists worked with Friedman in her Ruby Friedman Orchestra on the track “Journey on a Bullet.” Her music and vocals have been featured in numerous TV shows (Transparent, Treme, Sons of Anarchy), documentaries (The Dead Unknown), and ad campaigns (Sony PS4’s Bloodborne); she’s toured and performed with the likes of Jeff Bridges, Brian Wilson, Heart, Jeff Goldblum’s jazz ensemble, and Scott Healy. McGuinness has been a session guitarist for many years, playing with the likes of Japan, and being notable for his unique performance and fashion style.





Black Needle Noise

COP International

Ruby Friedman Orchestra

Colin McGuinness

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)