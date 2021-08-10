



With the Belgian electro/industrial act’s full-length debut nearing its release, ReGen Magazine is happy to premiere the new music video from Mildreda. Directed by Pieter Clicteur and shot and edited by Geert Germonpré, the noir style video for “Liaisons Dangereuses” presents a visual accompaniment to the song, which Mildreda mastermind Jan Dewulf describes as “dark, venomous, and served with evil undertones,” with its dark electro fury enhanced by classical operatic samples; all of these serve to define, in Dewulf’s words, “the typical and unique Mildreda sound.” Adding to the video’s scathing imagery is model Miss C with a performance of interpretative motion that matches the intensity of Dewulf’s imposing presence.







“Liaisons Dangereuses” marks the third single from the forthcoming I Was Never Really There, after “Inner Judgement” and “Reinvention of Pain.” Mastered by Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip) and featuring collaborations with Don Gordon (Numb), Andrè “Cyan” Kampmann (The Eternal Afflict), and Dirk Ivens (DIVE, The Klinik), the album is due for release on August 20 via Dependent Records in digital and CD formats; pre-orders for I Was Never Really There can be found via Bandcamp.





Mildreda

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Jan Dewulf/Wølf Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Dependent Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Pieter Clicteur Photography

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)