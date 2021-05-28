



Gabe Wilkinson has announced the Save Me EP as his latest release under the Microwaved moniker, with the music video making its premiere here on ReGen Magazine . Known for his numerous collaborations, “Save Me” continues the tradition with not one, the song featuring Kimberley Kornmeier of electro/EBM act Bow Ever Down; created by Wilkinson, the accompanying video complements the song’s guitar-driven coldwave sound with starkly austere and fluid imagery. Encountering Kornmeier through Facebook group discussions, Wilkinson comments, “We clicked instantly and she returned my song to me finished within a day.”







Co-produced by Ivan Russia (Mr. Russia, Bellhead), Save Me EP are two additional tracks, “You Know that I Love You” and “Scream For Something,” featuring guest vocalists Nathan Charlson (Milkfixer) and Mitch Doucette (Doomslayer), respectively. Due for release on June 6 and available to pre-order via Bandcamp, the EP also features remixes of the three original tracks by the likes of I Ya Toyah, hEADaCHE, The Raygun Girls, SPANKTHENUN, Batavia, and more. Wilkinson and Russia had first joined forces on the 2020 Phantom Whisper EP, which marked Microwaved’s first new release in two years; 2020 also saw the release of the “No Chances” single with Kooper Kain. In addition, the Bandcamp release of Save Me will include two exclusive bonus tracks – an additional remix by Steven Olaf, and a cover of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” featuring Liebchen (ex-XuberX).







As well, Bow Ever Down will be releasing Let It Burn on June 15, following up on 2020’s Lost in the Woods; produced and mixed by Audiopyre’sJohn Ruszin III, the new album features two collaborations with Silence in Machine, and remixes by Replicant, MissSuicide, and Stahlschlag.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)