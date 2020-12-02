



Having released the Christmas-theme Black Noël EP in October, Montreal based electro/alt. rock act MICROPANiK has been getting an early start into the holiday spirit. In a special ReGen Magazine premiere, the band is now unveiling the music video for the EP’s second track, “Requiescat,” created by directors of photography Sue Vo-Ho and MICROPANiK founder Jean-Sébastien Vaillancourt. Like the EP as a whole, the song presents the band’s blend of disparate elements of rock, electro/industrial, and black metal, with a healthy dose of the bleakness of winter and the darkly occultish undertones of Satanism, offering up what the band calls “An excitement for some people, a nightmare for others.”







Hailing both Satan and Santa, the video for “”Requiescat” can be viewed here on ReGen , as well as via Facebook. The Black Noël EP is the fifth overall release from MICROPANiK, was released on October 9, and is available to purchase digitally, as well as in limited edition CD and cassette formats via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)