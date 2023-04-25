



As the California “party goth” act’s Divine Remix EP nears its release, ReGen Magazine is pleased at the opportunity to premiere its first single, showcasing the Male Tears remix of “Wicked.” With the original version having first appeared on the band’s Goodbye Divine album in 2021, Creux Lies’ Ean Clevenger explains that Male Tears was the obvious choice to remix the track, stating that “Their songs make me feel like you’re injected through this dark/sexy 80-90-20s split veined wormhole, one that cuts your ears and eyes up into their own floating sensory experience probes and spreads them out to each destination for a consumptive encounter.” Furthermore, Clevenger comments that “We hope to spend more time with them and get our minds blown through some sort of calamitous performance osmosis,” calling Male Tears an auditory and visual experience. This premiere arrives two days ahead of the single’s April 27 release date; the Divine Remix EP to arrive on May 25; the EP also includes remixes by Ash Code, Twin Trubes, TRAITRS, Pixel Grip, and Dara of Cult of Alia. After a series of shows in June, Male Tears will be performing at several festivals later in the year, including ColdWaves, Absolution, and Substance; a full listing of dates and ticket links can be found via Male Tears’ website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)